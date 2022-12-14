WATCH: BTS’ Jin getting head shaved ahead of military enlistment; HYBE sends off with warm wishes

BTS’ Jin was the first member of the group to begin his mandatory military service after enlisting on December 13. A couple of days before his enlistment day, the K-pop superstar debuted a new haircut in line with the rules of the military. Jin got a buzzcut and wrote about just how cute he looked, making everyone nod their heads in agreement.

HYBE's creative director Kim Sung Hyun shared a behind-the-scenes video from the time when Jin got his hair cut. He has previously worked with BTS during their earlier days and is now responsible for the content released by the girl group LE SSERAFIM. The same video was later shared by hairstylist Han Sohee who has worked with Jin and other BTS members as well as more K-pop idols on multiple occasions and who seemingly did the cut herself.

Hairstylist’s update

In the post, she posted about receiving a signed poster with lots of warm words from Jin and a signed The Astronaut album. She captioned the post with, “A superstar’s hair designer. Come back quickly so we can work together again!” Earlier, Kim Sung Hyun also shared his own warm words when he asked Jin to take care of himself and come back in good health.