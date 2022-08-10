Watch: BTS’ Jin takes up a job as game planner in new teaser video for game collaboration

'Office Warrior Kim Seok Jin'. That’s right. The worldwide star, BTS’ oldest member, Jin is heading to a desk job. In a new teaser revealed by Maple Story Korea, Jin can be seen heading to his first day of work at Nexon. Joining as an intern on the team, he is displayed as the excited and determined newest employee.

The game happens to be the BTS’ members favourite as he has previously spoken about his liking towards the characters and joined the other six boys of his group to work on custom characters.

In the teaser shared on August 10, Jin can be seen heading to the office dressed neatly in a formal outfit with a sweater on top, the sound of his heeled shoes ringing in the arena. With his final step, he stands in front of a tall building, looking up at its glass stature. Many ideas running in his mind, Jin heads to begin his first day at work as a Mapler, an office warrior. His voice can be heard at the very end saying “회사 다녀 오겠습니다” which means “I’ll be heading to work.”

Check out the teaser for Jin’s first working day at an office below.

Jin teased his job previously by sharing his ID card from his workplace that shows him with a cute photo of himself with the game’s characters. His Resume for this project was also revealed where he proudly mentioned his many achievements as a BTS member.

The episode will be revealed in two parts on August 16 and 18.

