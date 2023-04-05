WATCH: BTS’ Jin talks about enjoying April Fools Day and Arbour Day in the latest month video

On April 1st, a video of “Seokjin in the month of April” was released on BTS’ official YouTube account. This video series is the content that Jin filmed before enlisting, and is being released every month. The April video was released with hashtags such as ‘Seokjin in April’ and ‘He's just a pretty boy’.

In the video, Jin refers to April Fool's Day and Arbor Day, recalling his memories of having special and fun communication with ARMYs. In particular, during a talk related to Arbor Day, he drew attention by saying, "If you are in an environment where you can plant trees, I would like you to plant one tree at a time." In this April video, BTS Jin's extraordinary visual showed the fans. Meanwhile, BTS Jin enlisted as an active duty soldier in the army in December of last year and completed basic military training. Currently, he is promoted to Private First Class and is serving as an assistant instructor.

Even during the group activity hiatus, the global super group 'BTS', thanks to the title song 'Like Crazy' of Jimin's first solo album 'Face', the legendary British band 'Beatles', They wrote a record that stands shoulder to shoulder with 'Supreme', which is known as one of the best group. According to the US Billboard on April 4th (local time), BTS, along with the Beatles and the Supremes, both groups and members vomited their spirits to reach the top of Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. Starting with ‘Dynamite’ in 2020, BTS posted six songs at No. 1 on the ‘Hot 100.’ Jimin's 'Like Crazy', which was released on March 24th, reached the top of the 'Hot 100' on the 8th, creating such a history.

BTS' Jin gained popularity by surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. On March 23rd, Jin surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify by combining all credit songs he owns. Jin, who has been involved in composing and writing lyrics since 2014, has credited a total of 9 songs on the Spotify platform, including 3 individual songs and 5 individual solo songs from the BTS album, and 1 drama OST song sung with V.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Chansung and more star in the hilarious new trailer for Bo Ra! Deborah

Advertisement