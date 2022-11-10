Watch: BTS’ Jin tests self-made drinks alongside star chef Baek Jong Won in Drunken Truth teaser
In an upcoming reality segment, helmed by the BTS member on BANGTANTV, the two celebs test their popularity and alcohol making skills.
BTS’ Jin has even more fun up his sleeve! A new teaser has dropped on the group’s official YouTube channel for behind-the-scenes content- BANGTANTV where Jin goes on a new adventure in ‘Drunken Truth’. His partner on the journey is no ordinary man as popular chef Baek Jong Won joins him to put his own skills to test in the traditional market.
Drunken Truth
The new teaser shows the two friends making their own alcohol as they call it the dream of people who like to drink. Jin’s adorable behavior, honesty and wit is back to wow everyone as he learns how to work on making some fine drinks. At the same time he challenges renowned chef Baek Jong Won to figure out who is more popular between both of them. He is sure that BTS is more known and even enacts a scenario where merchants would only recognize him and not the chef but soon his plans fail as on ground a different case is presented to him. The duo goes further to check whose handmade alcohol would be more liked by traditional shop owners and merchants in the market where their chances are neck to neck. Drunken Truth will have four episodes with the first two dropping on November 12 and the other two on November 19, at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).
Secret guest
A special guest is seen arriving at the show and Jin can be seen warmly welcoming him. The identity of the man in question has made everyone curious while some BTS ARMYs seem to have figured it all out as they point towards actor Kim Nam Gil who was seen in a similar outfit and is known to be acquainted with the BTS member. Moreover, the actor had invited Jin to the screening of his film ‘Emergency Declaration’ where their friendship was once again brought to light. Jin’s new friend, Wootteo was also seen in the teaser as he accompanies the singer everywhere he goes now following the release of his solo single album ‘The Astronaut’.
