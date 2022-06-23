WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth ‘take up every corner of our mind’ in new ‘Left and Right’ teaser

On June 23, Charlie Puth took to Twitter to tease the upcoming collaborative single ‘Left and Right’ featuring BTS’ Jungkook and we love the sound already! The teaser showed them enjoying each other’s company as they sang about their lover! The song will be out on June 24 at 1 PM KST (9:30 am IST).

The two self-composed songs of BTS' Jungkook showed off the power of super-special music that dominated the first and second places on the SoundCloud chart. Jungkook's self-composed songs 'My You' and 'Still With You', which were released for free on SoundCloud, a global music sharing site, are enjoying great popularity.

On June 23, 'My You' swept first place in both the All music genres section of the SoundCloud Top 50 chart and the Pop section of the Top 50 chart, boasting powerful sound source power. In addition, Jungkook's self-composed song 'Still With You', released in June 2020, achieved a splendid feat in the top 50 chart, following 'My You' in the entire music genre and pop part. In addition, 'My You' was ranked No. 1 in all music genres and pop parts of the SoundCloud New & Hot chart.

Along with this, it has only been 10 days for 'My You' since its release, but it showed more than 2.4 million streaming figures, and 'Still With You' also showed 93.8 million streaming due to its unquenchable popularity, continuing its unrivaled music power on the platform. 'My You' is a song written by Jungkook for ARMYs, and it is a song with a calm and warm melody in the R&B style.

In particular, the sweet pop vocals of Jungkook's deep soul and the dazzling and gentle tone like sunlight melts the eardrums, and detailed emotions are melted in the lyrics filled with pretty words, leaving a deep impression.

