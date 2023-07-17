WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook brings a summery and lively version of Seven feat. Latto (Weekday Ver.)

On July 17, BIGHIT MUSIC released BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven (Weekday Ver.) video as a surprise for ARMYs. The summer band version gives a more upbeat sound to the song. The loud percussion as well as Jungkook’s beautiful vocals add to the song. 'Seven' is a track that consolidates an addictive song with warm-sounding acoustic guitar and the cadence of the 'UK garage' kind. Jungkook's sweet vocals add to the appeal of the melody.

BTS’s Jungkook’s solo release Seven:

As per the most recent charts released by Spotify on July sixteenth, 'Seven', dropped on July fourteenth, was streamed 13,480,559 times each day and topped the Daily Top Song Global chart for two successive days. Jungkook also topped the Oricon Daily Digital Singles Ranking with Clean Ver as of July 15 for two days straight. The song's 'Explicit Ver.' was at third. When 'Seven' was released, it swept the highest point of music charts in South Korea and globally, establishing a standard. Jungkook turned into the first K-pop solo vocalist to enter the Spotify global chart and quickly came out at no.1, positioned first in the Melon TOP 100 and accomplished the first spot in the 'shortest time' as a male independent vocalist, recording a new high.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Seven, Jungkook's solo track, topped the Daily Top Song Global Spotify chart with more than 15.995 million plays. A Korean solo artist has never before entered the Spotify global chart and immediately reached No. 1 simultaneously. In addition, it topped the 106 countries and regions of the music streaming platform iTunes' Top Song chart. The music video for Jungkook's first solo single, Seven (feat. Latto) everywhere. In the music video, Han So Hee and Jungkook showed up as lovers and performed enthusiastically. In the MV, Jungkook keeps on battling for his sweetheart (Han So Hee) the entire week, yet Jungkook attempts each second to demonstrate his affection for her. Jungkook sings throughout this music video, which is divided into chapters based on the day of the week. He does this even during heated arguments, when he is in danger of drowning when he is being blown away by storms, and when he is hanging on to the scaffolding.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's solo debut album to be entirely in English? Find out