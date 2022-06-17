WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook & Charlie Puth tease upcoming collab ‘Left and Right’

On June 17 IST, Charlie Puth took to his social media to announce exciting news! After a lot of teasing about his upcoming collab, the mystery has finally been unveiled. Charlie Puth shared a playful video with BTS’ Jungkook, announcing that the two will be teaming up for the single ‘Left and Right’.

The video takes the form of a short skit, and begins with Charlie Puth calling Jungkook and asking, “Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing ‘memories follow me left and right’?” Jungkook replies “sure, that’s easy, do you mean like this?” before proceeding to sing. Charlie Puth continues to give further directions as Jungkook follows, before the lines come together to form a short snippet of the song that sounds absolutely heavenly! The video ends with Charlie Puth saying “This is gonna be crazy.”

Watch the full clip, below:

Meanwhile, Charlie Puth has also provided a link to pre-save ‘Left and Right (with Jungkook)’, writing, “If we get 500,000 pre saves I’ll drop it on June 24.” It seems safe to say, that we will be getting the upcoming collaboration on June 24!

Earlier this month, Charlie Puth had confirmed his collaboration with BTS in a recent interview, and we finally know what that had been referring to. The singer had also been dropping “hints”, from a photo taken inside his car, which showed a magazine with BTS on the cover in the corner of the photo, to writing ‘September 1’ on a video in reply to the question “charlie can you at least give us a hint as to who is singing Left and Right with you”. For the unversed, BTS’ Jungkook’s birthday falls on September 1.

Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming collab!

