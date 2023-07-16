WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook dances to Seven in performance video; Fans express awe at his pop star aura

BTS member Jungkook debuted on July 14 with a single called Seven featuring American rapper Latto on a verse and South Korean actress Han So Hee as the female lead on the song. The response was just as massive as one would expect with the likes of the BTS maknae who has been able to work on multiple hits in his 10 year long career. Fans made note of his solo achievements following his debut with Seven.

Seven official performance video

Jungkook, accompanied by 4 dancers who can be seen dressed in similar all-white laid-back outfits, dances to the beats of his newly released track marking his solo debut. It was further noted that the song playing was the ‘explicit version’ of Jungkook’s Seven which has become the topic of much chatter among the fans its lyrics and suggestive choreography. While the Dreamers singer debuted the choreography with a dance challenge announced previously as well as performed it live for the audiences at the Good Morning American Summer Concert series on the previous day, this was the first time the viewers got a good look at the detailed moves. Moreover, Jungkook took charge of the stage moving swiftly between sets for Latto’s verse and returning to perform with well-practiced steps. With a positive reaction to the track as well as the dance, it seems that fans have been loving this new side of the BTS member.

Jungkook’s solo debut

The BTS member planned quite a remarkable individual endeavor for himself, with the likes of Jon Bellion, of All Time Low fame, and Andrew Watt, of Peaches fame, providing meaningful contributions to the track. Seven was teased with images where Jungkook flaunted his well-toned physique and incited largely welcoming reactions from fans who were trying to adjust to the BTS member’s idea of a free-spirited solo take on his career.

With views pouring in and Jungkook peaking across global music platforms, the youngest one from the group is further adding to the tag of him being a hitmaker. With more appearances in the coming week and a lot of promotions yet to come, it seems that Jungkook has only just begun.

