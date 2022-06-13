WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook drops new song ‘My You’ on group’s ninth debut anniversary

Just an hour ahead of midnight KST on June 13, (June 12, 7:30 pm IST), a Tweet popped up on BTS’ official Twitter account used by the members. Along with the words “22.06.13 00:00 AM”, the Tweet included an image imitating a text message, which said “Hi” along with an emoji of a bunny. Instantaneously, everyone knew BTS’ youngest member would be releasing something in exactly an hour, to commemorate the group’s ninth debut anniversary.

And sure enough, as the clock struck midnight KST on June 13, (June 12, 8:30 pm IST), another Tweet appeared, dropping links along with a caption that included: “[#2022BTSFESTA] 613 Song For ARMY My You by Jung Kook of BTS”. To mark BTS’ ninth debut anniversary on June 13, the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, released a new song titled ‘My You’. Composed by Jung Kook and Hiss noise, the song contains both English and Korean lyrics, and has an adorable lyric video to go along with it.



Along with the song, Jungkook has also written a sweet and heartfelt message explaining the song’s inspiration and stressing that it is dedicated entirely to the group’s fans, ARMY.



“When I think of all of you [ARMYs], these feelings/emotions that arise inside me are so overwhelming that I have at times thought, ‘What would I do if all of this disappears, or if all of this is a dream?’

Therefore, I wrote this song based on those thoughts, and because I wondered whether the song’s vibe might become too sad/depressing, I tried to fill the lyrics with pretty words.

This song is solely for you guys [ARMYs], and I hope that it can become a song that gives hope, makes one shine, and gives strength, to both me, who wrote this song, and to you all, who are listening to it.

I am always grateful to you, ARMY, let us make lots of even better memories in the future!

My ARMY, I love you.”

Happy 9th debut anniversary to BTS!

