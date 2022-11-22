Watch: BTS’ Jungkook takes you on a ride to Qatar in official ‘Dreamers’ MV for 2022 FIFA World Cup

The official music video for Dreamers is here. BTS member Jungkook who had visited Qatar in late October for the 2022 FIFA World Cup promotions, was seen shooting in a white-coloured outfit on a street. The music video which was shot then has now been released to the world as a part of the official soundtrack music video for Jungkook’s latest release ‘Dreamers’.

The music video shows BTS ’ Jungkook surrounded by the Qatari culture. As he moves through a glimmering hallway full of blinking chandeliers, he is led to a beacon of light and Dreamers begins playing. Across the sea, singer and record producer Fahad Al Kubaisi stands on a ship and lends his beautiful voice and presence to the song. Another scene is shot atop a skyscraper’s helipad and Jungkook is in his chic glory at every step. Owning up to his classic Golden Maknae style, the BTS member is charismatic in his performance. The music video ends with a show of flags of the multiple nations participating in the FIFA World Cup this year. A whale shark can be seen in the music video, which holds great relevance to Qatar as well as to the BTS fandom who see a whale as their unofficial representative.

2022 FIFA World Cup

The opening ceremony which was held on November 20 saw the BTS member once again visit Qatar to make himself known. Attending the event as one of the “main acts”, Jungkook absolutely smashed his performance among a crowd of thousands, like he’s used to. He premiered the performance of Dreamers at the opening ceremony just a few hours after the official release of the soundtrack across the world. He has since returned to South Korea, upon which he proudly boasted the jersey of the national team to a crowd welcoming him.