WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook transforms into a handsome vampire in latest concept film for upcoming pictorial project

On August 17, BIGHIT MUSIC released a new concept film for BTS’ Jungkook’s new project- Me, Myself and Jungkook ‘Time Difference’ Special 8 Photo-Folio and the visuals are extremely strong! Dressed in vintage garb, Jungkook imitates a vampire subtly with things like fire and more added to the texture of the video.

Previously, an image of 'Coming Soon' with a different atmosphere has been uploaded on BTS' official social media handles. In the photo, Jungkook is staring at the camera with pale skin and red eyes. Unconventional visuals that have not been shown before are eye-catching. Jungkook participated in the overall pictorial work in this project, from the planning stage to the concept, costume, and props.

Starting with Jungkook, the first runner in the new project, each member will release pictorials in turn. Jungkook's pictorial will be released on September 1, and before the release, mood teasers, concept films, preview images, etc. will be released. In other news, ‘Bad Decisions’ with BTS’ Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg reached number 10 on the Hot 100.

According to Billboard, BTS became the first Korean artist to list more than 10 songs on the Billboard 'Hot 100' Top 10. 'Bad Decisions' entered the charts on 'Digital Song Sales' and immediately took first place, and on 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global (excluding the United States)' ranked 6th and 7th, respectively. 'Bad Decisions', sung by BTS' Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, Benny Blanco, and Snoop Dogg in concert, is a light dance genre song that conveys honest feelings towards a loved one. Benny Blanco released this year and it will be included in his upcoming regular album.

What do you think of the concept film? Let us know in the comments below.