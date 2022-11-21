WATCH: BTS Jungkook's mesmerising ‘Dreamers’ performance at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

Opening ceremony Ahead of the opening match of the 2022 World Cup between the teams of Qatar and Ecuador, more than 60,000 audience members including the teams of the sport as well as the fans welcomed Jungkook for a performance alongside Qatari singer and record producer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Jungkook started out alone singing his newly released track ‘ Dreamers ’ and while he focused on his singing at the start, he was soon comfortable on the heavily-viewed stage and shifted to his moves. Halfway through the stage, the Qatari singer joined him with his own splendid voice taking over and the two hugged it out at the centre and Jungkook closed it off with a solo verse at the end. A dance break followed where the Golden Maknae’s performance skills were clearly visible.

BTS’ Jungkook was the star of the night at the opening ceremony of 2022 FIFA World Cup that kickstarted on November 20. Taking place at the specially created retractable roof football stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, the Al-Bayt Stadium was visited by fans of football and the BTS member.

Fahad Al Kubaisi tweeted out a gratitude-filled message to the BTS member where he wrote, “I can’t express my gratitude and happiness for my participation in the biggest event of all times the World Cup in my country #Qatar with the talented Jungkook, thank you for everything”. The singer also shared a few photos from their performance and was seen sharing the fans’ excitement for the stage throughout the day on his own social media.

Dreamers

Jungkook pre-released the official soundtrack, which is his solo effort, Dreamers on the morning of November 20 on music platforms throughout the world. It has made him only the second-ever soloist following Ricky Martin who released his own official solo music for the 1998 World Cup, titled The Cup Of Life. The song is said to have achieved 100 number 1s on iTunes charts across the globe in under 12 hours of its release marking another monumental milestone for the BTS member.

A recording of Jungkook’s performance of Dreamers was shared by FIFA on their official YouTube channel and received love and support from the fans and non-fans of the BTS member.

Jungkook’s outfit for the World Cup opening ceremony

Jungkook sang Dreamers in an all-black outfit made up of a Versace bomber jacket and cargo trousers set with Bottega Veneta boots. Keeping his accessories to a minimum, the 25-year-old let his visuals and his voice do the talking for him. A fabulous stage awaited him as he sang in front of thousands, many of whom may not be aware of his sensational influence but surely ended up becoming his fans after the performance.

Live Broadcast

Jungkook went on to do a Weverse Live shortly after his performance, decked up in his look from the opening ceremony. The power vocalist shared his experience of participating in the world cup and being able to release his own official music for the same. He spoke about the many hours of practice that he did to be able to pull off the choreography, a part of which he learned only a day before. He expressed his nervousness before heading out to give it all and thanked the fans as well as the other BTS members for their support.

Jungkook remembered how he was more nervous about meeting the National Football team of South Korea whom he met earlier. He was photographed alongside captain Son Heugnmin holding a jersey along with him and the full team. Just before ending his live broadcast, member SUGA left a heartwarming comment for the young one, “Jungkook is all grown up now”, which made all the fans of the group emotional about his growth.

BTS members' support

Much like the fans of the group, the BTS members shared stories of them tuning in to the performance and enjoying it. Leader RM shared a photo of him watching the performance with fire hearts. He was joined by member J-Hope who wrote about getting goosebumps watching the performance. V was seemingly enjoying it at his own house with his pet Yeontan. SUGA sent out his own massive support with multiple stories and wrote about the member being an experienced artist at stadium performances.