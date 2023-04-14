WATCH: BTS lend their gorgeous vocals as OT7 to the soundtrack for upcoming Korean animated film Bastions

According to general media company Timos Media on April 14th, BTS will participate as singers for the OST title song of the 3D action hero animation Bastions. Since it is a sound source presented by BTS as a complete group, more than anything else, hot attention is focused on it.

Along with this, a visual cut video announcing the joining of BTS was released through BTS' official social media handles, Bastions’ official YouTube, and homepage. BTS are arousing enthusiastic responses from global fans by predicting explosive synergies with Bastions. Bastions is a 3D action hero animation depicting the story of newcomers who have appeared in the hero world where popular competition is fierce, revealing the identity of the villain who is the main culprit of environmental destruction, saving the earth in crisis and growing into true heroes.

The keyword 'environmental pollution', which has emerged as a global topic and an absolute villain in the 21st century, is melted into the hero worldview in the work to spread good influence and deliver fun and messages at the same time. In particular, prior to BTS, various global artists such as LE SSERAFIM, former Brave Girls, Heize, Alexa, Seo Jay, Kang Min Seo, and P. Cassady shared the news of participating in the 'Bastions' OST sound source and gathered a lot of attention online, especially on Twitter.

BTS is a '21st century pop icon' that represents the world beyond K-pop. Nominated for Grammy Awards for 3 consecutive years, the American Music Award for 5 consecutive years, the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' with a total of 6 songs including 'Dynamite' and 'Butter' entering the top spot, etc. They left behind and received global love. In June of last year, the anthology album 'Proof', which compiled the 9-year history of BTS, was released and ranked first on the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200', proving its world-class soundness. BTS is expected to present an overwhelming sense of immersion in the emotional lines and action scenes of the play by digesting the title song of the Bastions OST with perfect harmony.

'Bastions', which will open a new horizon for K-animation, will be broadcast for the first time on May 14th. It is also planned to be aired all over the world, so it will be with global viewers.

