WATCH: BTS meets US President Joe Biden; POTUS shares clip of the septet’s visit to the White House

On May 31 at 3 pm ET (June 1, 12:30 am IST), supergroup BTS met with US President Joe Biden at the White House’s Oval Office. The group had received an official invitation for a discussion on the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. This came about on the last day of AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders) Heritage Month.

The meeting and the discussion were closed press, however, on June 1 at 9:10 am IST, a mere few hours after the historic meeting, President Joe Biden shared an official clip of his meeting with BTS via his Twitter account. The POTUS wrote, “It was great to meet with you, @bts_bighit. Thanks for all you’re doing to raise awareness around the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. I look forward to sharing more of our conversation soon.”

The minute-long clip starts off with BTS walking across the White House lawn, as RM says, “It’s an honor to meet you, Mr. President.” President Joe Biden proceeds to welcome the septet, saying, “Well, welcome to the White House. Come on up here, guys.” The clip cuts to showcase a few moments from the historic meeting, including a clip of RM saying, “We want to say thank you, sincerely, for your decision - like such as signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.” He continues, “So we just want to be a little help and we truly appreciate the White House and the government’s trying to find solutions.”

Watch the full clip, below:

A few minutes after this, BTS also took to their Twitter account, sharing a photo with President Joe Biden and all of them forming the Korean heart as they posed. The septet wrote along with the photo, “Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.”

Check out the photo, below:

