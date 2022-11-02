WATCH: BTS member Jin receives love and support from US artist H.E.R. through Instagram

On November 1, American artist H.E.R took to Instagram to share about her experience at a Coldplay concert in Argentina where she also performed with the band. The video showed Jin and Chris Martin singing the newly released song ‘The Astronaut’ and the caption said ‘WE LOVE YOU JIN! ARGENTINA HAS BEEN VIBES’. The fans were excited to see Jin on H.E.R.’s Instagram handle!

Jin's achievements:

BTS' Jin took the first place on the Circle Chart (formerly Gaon Chart), setting a record for the box office. Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' topped the Circle Chart for the 44th week of the Weekly Retail Album Chart. 'The Astronaut', released on the 28th, ranked first in the weekly chart for the 44th week of release with 434,860 copies sold, and sold the most at 8pm on the 28th during the counting period.

Jin also proved his strong brand power by taking first place in the daily chart (October 29) in the global K-pop chart. In addition, Jin showed off the potential of a top solo artist by newly entering the 10th place in the 43rd week of the Circle Chart Social Chart. In addition to the new song 'The Astronaut', Jin released his own solo songs 'Abyss', 'Super Tuna', and 'Tonight' on the 43rd week of the Download Chart (Download Chart). From October 16, 2022 to October 22, 2022), he showed off his powerful power as a global superstar.

The Astronaut:

On the other hand, Jin showed off his unrivaled album power by winning 2 crowns in the Weekly World Chart and Physical Album Chart on the Hanteo Chart on the 31st. Simultaneously with the release of the new album, Jin impressed fans around the world by appearing as a guest at the popular band Coldplay's concert held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the 29th.

