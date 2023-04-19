Watch: BTS members’ goodbye to J-Hope before military enlistment is tearful and hilarious at training site

BTS member J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18 and was accompanied by the rest of the six members on his way to the military training site in Wonju city. It was reported that the members shot something at the venue before J-Hope went in and the video has now been released for the fans of BTS and J-Hope.

J-Hope’s last video before military enlistment

Supposed to be the Korean star’s last video ahead of his military enlistment, he appears ready to take on the challenges in the new BANGTAN BOMB shared on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel. Dressed in a simple fit as compared to his usual vibrant attire, J-Hope appeared to be in many thoughts. Soon, one by one he is joined by the members of BTS who gathered to bid him goodbye. Interestingly, the members were surprised to find out that Jin took a leave (used one of his vacation days) for ensuring he was there to support J-Hope.

The members appeared sad to see off J-Hope who posed a new buzz cut which he recently debuted on his own Instagram ahead of his enlistment. SUGA was greeted with the shout of ‘Yoongi’ from J-Hope himself. The BTS members kept asking J-Hope to remember them at every chance he gets, with V cracking a joke about thinking of him while shampooing. The most perplexed at the thought of having his same-aged friend leaving for a while seemed to be leader RM who wrapped him in a tight hug, like the rest of them. Jimin and Jungkook joked by themselves about not accidentally shedding tears so as to not make Jin sad.

J-Hope's military service

According to what is known so far, J-Hope has enlisted at the 36th New Military Education Centre in the Wonju city of Gangwon Province, where he will be receiving basic military training for 5 weeks before being assigned a base. He personally revealed during a live broadcast that his discharge date is October 17, 2024, and wrote to fans that he’ll be back in safe health in an Instagram post.

J-Hope is the second BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service following oldest member Jin and will be serving as an active duty soldier like him.

