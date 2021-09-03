Watch: BTS members invite audiences to witness a super fun chat with Coldplay's Chris Martin on THIS date

On September 3, BTS invited viewers to witness a super fun conversation with Coldplay's Chris Martin scheduled to release on this week's episode of YouTube's 'RELEASED'. ARMY, set an alarm for September 9, Thursday at 11:45 pm ET, 9:15 am IST and 12:45 pm KST (Friday).

BTS will talk about the positive feelings and vibes they felt during the 'Permission To Dance' YouTube challenge and will also review the various shorts submitted by ARMYs worldwide. So don't miss out on the official premiere party with BTS on YouTube!

You can check out the promo below:

The BTS and Coldplay collab rumours have been doing the Chinese whispers rounds for quite some time now! It all started when BTS members delivered a stunning rendition of Coldplay's emotional song 'Fix You' on MTV Unplugged and Chris Martin shared a positive and grateful reaction to the iteration. Shortly after, Chris Martin was spotted in South Korea and once again, there were speculations that he had flown down to South Korea to work with BTS. However, the rumours died an unsubstantiated death at the point.

However, ARMYs became hopeful once again when BTS members were rumoured to feature in Coldplay's upcoming song 'My Universe' and Big Hit Music's non-committal response to the news pretty much confirmed the news. Previously, BTS have mentioned how they consider Coldplay to be one of their dream collaborations and expressed their desire to collaborate with the British group at the first chance available. Chris Martin, Coldplay's frontman reciprocated the septet's love and expressed his desire to work with BTS as well.

Well, we cannot wait for this grand collaboration to happen soon! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS includes Harry Styles' Falling, Coldplay's Fix You in their top 20 all time favourite songs list

Are you excited about the BTS x Coldplay collab? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.