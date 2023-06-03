WATCH: BTS members Jin and SUGA talk about being former roommates and more in latest Suchwita teaser

A teaser video for the talk show Suchwita, which will be hosted by BTS member SUGA, was posted on the YouTube channel BANGTAN TV on June 2. On this day, Jin made an impression on the fans saying that he will be persistently satisfying his military service. He asked them not to worry too much because he will definitely be doing well. He also hopes that ARMYs will continue to love BTS and not forget about them.

Suchwita:

SUGA stated that getting Jin on the show was extremely challenging, and Jin stated that he had enlisted four days prior, expressing his love for the fans. Then, Jin admitted his earnestness, saying, "During my debut, I felt like I was an individual who shouldn't have debuted because I didn't know how to do anything, since I wasn't good at dancing or singing. I had nothing to demonstrate." SUGA responded by praising him and stating that no one on the team can match Jin's abilities. The two, who were flat mates before, foreshadowed a memory of recollections. Jin began by expressing his love for SUGA and praising him, saying that if he had to live with anyone right now, he would choose SUGA. "I'm going to shave my hair in a few days, so would you like to come and watch it?" Jin abruptly suggested to SUGA. "Shall I do it now?" The teaser ends with a surprising turn.

SUGA’s activities:

"The official music video for 'Lilith,' the Diablo IV theme song that Halsey and SUGA worked on together, will be released on June 5th," Blizzard Entertainment said on June 2. At the Diablo IV launch event that took place on May 31 in downtown Los Angeles, USA, the first 20 seconds of the music video was made available for viewing. The event was attended by a number of Diablo IV-collaborating artists. In the music video teaser, Halsey depicts Lilith, the Mother of Sanctuary, a critical figure in Diablo IV, bringing viewers into a dull and creepy world.

