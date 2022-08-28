WATCH: BTS’ RM and Balming Tiger intrigue with main teaser for upcoming collaboration ‘SEXY NUKIM’

On August 24, it was announced that BTS’ RM will be featuring on a track by the musical collective, Balming Tiger. Titled ‘SEXY NUKIM’, the collaborative single is set to drop on September 1. On August 28, Balming Tiger dropped the main teaser for the upcoming song featuring RM, confirming that the BTS member will indeed be appearing in the music video for the collaborative track as well!

The short clip starts off by showing a figure emerging through the darkness in a dimly lit, narrow corridor. The teaser goes on to show flashes of different scenes, with what looks like a patient receiving a consultation from a doctor, to multiple individuals sitting half immersed in water. The intriguing teaser ends by revealing the initial figure in the corridor to be known other than BTS’ RM, dressed in a black suit with a white shirt.

Watch the main teaser for the upcoming collaborative track, below:

An alternative musical collective, Balming Tiger released their first single ‘I’m Sick’ in 2019. After the announcement of the collaboration, the group has gone on to release three short teasers for ‘SEXY NUKIM’, each coming under 10 seconds, in addition to the main teaser released today.

Meanwhile, BTS’ RM is also gearing up to release his upcoming photo folio, titled ‘Entirety’. The photobook is set to explore the “calm and relaxed side of Kim Namjoon”, as well as the “ powerful, charismatic and wild side of RM on stages” and will also express other sides of RM, “as both a young man and an artist, along with his deep thoughts between the two, revealing RM’s view of his true self as an artist,” as per BIGHIT MUSIC.

