WATCH: BTS’ RM and SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! are a riot in the edgy and majestic MV for Smoke Sprite

On March 14, SE SO NEON released the MV for So!YoON!’s Smoke Sprite featuring BTS’ RM and the music video itself is phenomenal. Hwang So Yoon and RM are a dynamic duo as they express their true emotions through the heartbreaking lyrics and the MV.

Hwang So Yoon's solo project 'So!YoON!''s second full-length album 'Episode 1: Love' was released. This album is the first release in about four years since the first full-length album in 2019. At the time of the release of the pre-release tracks 'Bad' and 'CANADA' of the regular album on February 17, Hwang So Yoon wrote an introduction to the album, 'A story that will break down the ambiguous boundary between virtual and reality, the first start'. Along with, he left hints about a full-length album.

The album:

What stands out about this album, which contains various forms of love through the perspectives of fantasy, dream and desire, is the lineup of leading domestic and foreign artists who participated in the album work, including featuring, producing and mixing. RM participated in featuring, writing lyrics, and composing the title song 'Smoke Sprite'. Previously, once the news was announced, it garnered a lot of attention from music fans at home and abroad, with more than 10,000 comments on an Instagram post that edited some scenes of the music video in which Hwang Hwang Yoon and RM appeared together.

In early April, Hwang So Yoon will release a commentary album containing the story behind her regular album. The commentary album will contain sincere stories from Hwang So Yoon, the artists and staff who participated in her album work, and will be released through major music platforms at home and abroad.

RM received a lot of attention recently for his answers during an interview. When asked by a reporter, "Are you tired of the 'K-' modifier?" RM said that Spotify (music streaming service) may get tired of calling all of them K-pop, but it's a premium label. Their ancestors fought for it. It's like the quality assurance they’ve been trying to achieve. In response to the question, "Do you think K-pop's brilliant success dehumanizes artists?" RM said there isn't much time for individuals, but that makes K-pop shine. From their 20s to our 30s, they invested all their energy and time into BTS but we also benefited from it.

ALSO READ: Work Later, Drink Now’s Lee Sun Bin to play the role of a diver in Jeju Island in the new slice of life film

Advertisement