WATCH: BTS’ RM becomes a beautiful addition to Colde’s emotional track Don’t ever say love me

On May 29, Colde released the MV for Don’t ever say love me and the two artists delivered a beautiful performance of the song. RM’s deep-voiced rap and Colde’s beautiful vocals add a heartbreaking sound to the track. The violin and the build up to the almost chaotic outro feels like the intense pain of heartbreak.

Love Part 2:

The title track, 'Don’t ever say love me,' was performed by BTS' RM on Colde's newest mini-album, 'Love Part 2.' After the release of 'Love Part 1' in 2019, Colde has now released 'Love Part 2,' a series mini-album. The aggravation, wounds, and yearning after a separation were depicted in a very fragile yet reckless way. EXO's Baehyun and AKMU's Chanhyuk also contribute to the multiple title tracks to the album.

Don’t Ever Say You Love Me:

In collaboration with BTS member RM, the R&B-genre song 'Don’t ever say love me' darkly depicts the irreversible story of separation. The song's intense emotion is amplified by RM's deep voice and powerful rapping, and the arrangement with 12 strings beautifully depicts feelings of separation, touching the hearts of many listeners worldwide. With 'Don’t ever say love me', the two artists intend to demonstrate their solid musical color once more while also providing a variety of fun with a brand-new look that has never been shown before.

Colde’s album:

In one more title track, 'Heartbreak Club', he teamed up with AKMU part Lee Chanhyuk. The tune practically portrays the principal character meandering around in the space of 'Heartbreak Club'. It's R&B soul music with a hooking chorus and a cheesy drum beat. In the music video delivered alongside the delivery, you can see the sensible acting abilities of the two performers who are befuddled about a separation. I'm Still, Colde's solo title track, is a song about being calm in the face of a breakup, and the plain vocal makes it even more sad. Here, the 2021 pre-release of 'When Another Dawn Comes' showcased a fantastic voice combination with EXO's Baekhyun. There is a lot of interest in Colde's new story, which has been recognized for its unique personality, musicality, and popularity with trendy music. In addition, there is attention being paid to the collaboration with RM and Lee Chanhyuk and songs that fully portray Colde's sensibility and genre. Colde's 'Love' series-decorating second EP, 'Love Part 2,' was available on the online music store before May 4 at 2:30 p.m. IST (6:00 p.m. KST).

