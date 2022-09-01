Watch: BTS’ RM makes for a tactician in eerie ‘SEXY NUKIM’ music video with Balming Tiger

BTS member RM announced a surprising yet anticipatory collaboration release with the South Korean musical collective Balming Tiger. While the latter consists of people responsible for various tasks in the creation of music including directors, singers, songwriters, editors, and more, the former global icon is no less than a team of talent himself.

Titled ‘SEXY NUKIM’ where the Korean word nukim translates to ‘feeling’, the song presented a unique and highly artistically influenced set-up right from the get-go. The music video released on September 1 was nothing short of a cinematic ride as it takes the viewers through various perspectives. On occasions, it’s eerie, seldom funny, and otherwise intriguing as the many stars in the video take on multiple roles.

Impressive raps presented by members of Balming Tiger and RM carry the song’s base as a groovy rhythm takes the center stage. A low tone is carried throughout the song, adding to the mystery of the many things simultaneously taking place. RM acts as a tactician who handles the designing of the brain manipulator or brain reading device and can be spotted in the second half of the music video, leading to another flowy rap. His visuals in a fitted suit and neatly styled hair are sure to make the fans go gaga over him.

This song will shelve itself as another clever collaboration for the BTS member who has previously shown his liking for artists with unique mindsets and dedication to creating high-quality outputs. While the song and the music video are not his usual style, one can clearly see the experimental side of the 27-year-old as he takes his long-running experience of releasing hits and meaningful music.

Check out the music video for ‘SEXY NUKIM’ below.

