Watch: BTS’ RM as a professor, chef Jin, blonde Yoongi and more in preview photos for BTS 'In The Soop'

BTS is coming back with the second season of ARMY’s most beloved reality series ‘In The SOOP’ as announced on September 2 at midnight KST and the fandom hasn’t been able to keep calm ever since. To further tease the already excited ARMYs, HYBE Labels uploaded teaser photos of all the members along with announcing a pop-up event featuring BTS and SEVENTEEN’s ‘In The SOOP’ exclusive merchandise.

Bangtan’s leader shows off his intellectual self as he wears his spectacles along with having short hair and an undercut. All that fans hope is he doesn't break doors this time!

Jin is once again found to be cooking for all his younger brothers while living up to his ‘Worldwide Handsome’ title in a loose purple hoodie.

Suga and J-Hope look completely adorable while wearing matching T-shirts. While Suga looks like a dumpling with his blonde hair, J-Hope is busy enjoying his iced americano.

Vmin (V and Jimin) soulmates seem to be enjoying their free time by watching television. Both the boys look handsome as always, even in their casual clothing.

Jungkook seems to be helping his hyung as the youngest holds pasta in his hands while being lost in his own world. Fans are excited to see the chaos jinkook create together!

#In_the_SOOP BTS ver. Season 2

Preview Photo(2/2) 다시 만난 우리만의 숲

일상과 휴식 그 사이에서

편안하게 숲을 즐기고 있는 #BTS#방탄소년단 #인더숲 #인더숲BTS편시즌2 pic.twitter.com/txZAQJ8LN0 — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) September 3, 2021

ARMYs and CARATs also get the first glimpse of the ‘In The SOOP’ pop-up store and the merchandise they can purchase. The store gives away an exciting vibe while having many adorable surprises for the fans. The merchandise includes hoodies, night suits, handkerchiefs, tote bags and more.

Here’s what the pop-up store looks like.

ALSO READ: Here’s how the BTS members celebrated Jungkook’s birthday

What was your favourite part of the first season of ‘In The SOOP’? Let us know in the comments below.