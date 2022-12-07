WATCH: BTS’ RM reminds us to enjoy our days in the upbeat MV for Still Life feat. Anderson .Paak

RM posted the 'Still Life' music video on the official social media handles on December 7th. As RM sits in a seat on a train that runs somewhere, holding a notebook and starting to think about graffiti, time stops and the music starts. Editing using photo scanning and tracking catches the eye in a dramatic screen transition that enhances the sense of spaciousness.

RM added the original meaning of 'still life' to 'still life' and interpreted it ambiguously as 'It's still life', saying, "It's a still life stuffed in a frame, but it's still alive. It's not confined to this frame. We will move forward.” Accordingly, the themes of life and still life were visually expressed using the scribbles (canvas) of the notebook and the space of the train, respectively.

About the video:

In the music video for 'Still Life', a positive and bright image that makes use of the characteristics of a light song and RM's unique rapping harmonize. In particular, the image of RM going back and forth between the running train and the canvas maximizes the message that he wants to move on without settling for a certain space (area). The first official solo album 'Indigo' is filled with a total of 10 songs that contain the traces of RM's fierce and brilliant life and thoughts.

About RM:

RM is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS . RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, Lil Nas X, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak.

About Anderson .Paak:

Anderson .Paak is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and drummer. He released his debut mixtape, O.B.E. Vol. 1, in 2012 and went on to release Venice in 2014. In 2016 he followed up with Malibu, which received a nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the Grammy Awards, followed by Oxnard, in 2018. At the 61st Grammy Awards, Paak won his first Grammy award for Best Rap Performance with the song Bubblin.