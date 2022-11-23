WATCH: BTS’ RM shares a serene and calming teaser for upcoming solo comeback Indigo

On November 23rd, RM posted an identity film visualizing the various elements that make up the solo album 'Indigo' on BTS' official social media handles. This video, like an artwork visual film, starts with the silhouette of a swaying flower against the background of raw wind sounds, and blue-toned images appear through quick cut transitions. Then, the visual identity of 'Indigo' appears and disappears faintly as if stained with ink, and phrases such as 'Documentation of my youth in the moment of independent phase' and 'the last archive of my twenties' appear and the video ends.

Cyanotype Technique in teaser:

As can be seen in this identity film, RM's 'Indigo' uses Cyanotype technique. The cyanotype technique creates a unique silhouette of the object, with the part where light passes through and the part where light does not pass through is white. RM expressed the stories and emotions contained in each track of 'Indigo' with various images created with this technique. RM's first official solo album 'Indigo', which will be released on December 2nd, is an album like his diary, containing candid emotions, worries, and thoughts.

BTS' achievements with Dynamite:

The group's global hit song 'Dynamite' music video YouTube views exceeded 1.6 billion, BIGHIT Music, the agency, announced on November 22nd. The music video, released in August 2020, surpassed 1.6 billion views at 4:26 AM KST on the same day. With this, BTS became the second music video to have 1.6 billion views after 'Boy With Luv'. 'Dynamite' is a bright and upbeat disco-pop genre, and in the summer of 2020, the first year of COVID-19 pandemic, it received a great response with a healing message to the world.

It is also a monumental song that became the first K-pop song to top the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. This song entered the chart for 32 weeks, including being number one on the 'Hot 100' for 3 weeks, and thanks to this global hit, BTS was nominated for the Grammys for the first time in Korean popular music singer history.