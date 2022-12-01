WATCH: BTS’ RM stars in the spellbinding MV title track teaser feat Cherry Filter’s Cho Youjeen

On December 1st, RM posted a music video teaser video for the title song 'Wildflower View (with Cho Youjeen)' of 'Indigo' on the official social media handles. The teaser video starts with RM's back as he walks in a field with the setting sun against the background of raw wind noise.

The teaser ends with the silhouette of BTS' RM standing on the hill at the end of the field after a flash of light under the cloud and the sound of fireworks exploding are heard. This music video teaser draws attention with its visuals reminiscent of an art film and grand scale, and at the end of the video, a part of the melody of "Wildflower View (with Cho Youjeen)" is revealed, raising expectations for the euphemism and the main part of the music video.

About the song and album:

"Wildflower View (with Cho Youjeen)" is a song that contains RM's wish to live as a calm ‘wildflower’ rather than a flashy but quickly disappearing ‘firework’. RM will release his first official solo album 'Indigo' on December 2nd. The mixtape 'mono.' which was released in 2018 was the last album and since then, 'Indigo' is his first solo work in about four years and contains RM's changed tendencies, tastes, and various thoughts, and RM plans to showcase a wide range of music through collaboration with various artists.

About RM:

RM is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS. RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.