WATCH: BTS’ RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook accompany Jin for his military enlistment

BTS ’ new BANGTAN BOMB shows the members of the group accompanying the oldest Jin to the site of his military enlistment and the visuals have brought tears to the eyes of the fans who are not ready to believe that this will happen six more times. Being the first from the group to enlist, Jin had the presence of all members from BTS at the Yeoncheon base camp in Gyeonggi-do.

The latest video from the group shows the BTS members gathering to have their one last moment with Jin before he is off for his basic military training. One by one they can be seen huddling around the oldest and cracking jokes in their usual fashion about his new hairstyle, a buzzcut. They all rush to touch his shortened hair and make fun of it being a “dragon ball that can fulfil their wish”. It is indeed Jin’s handsome face that can rock any haircut and BTS approves.

BTS with Jin before enlistment

They all take one group pic, which definitely left their fans emotional as they touched his head and commemorated him being the first to enlist. Individual photos later it was time for Jin to go as he hurried in, doing a salute immediately. Many noted the unreadable expressions on the faces of the rest of BTS as they saw him leave. Jin spoke about keeping healthy and returning soon and asked the same of ARMY. Leader RM took to the camera saying how though they are sad to see him leave, the others will follow suit soon hinting at the members’ upcoming enlistment.

Jin will serve as an active duty soldier for 18 months and is expected to be back after completing his service in mid-2024. Check out the full video below.