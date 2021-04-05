WATCH: BTS, SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber & more signal their initiation into HYBE with a warm message

HYBE Labels has made ‘the best of both worlds’ phrase come true for their fans. They dropped an exciting video about their new venture with Ithaca Holdings featuring both the Western and Korean global superstars.

HYBE Labels, home to the biggest boyband on the planet right now, BTS, just released a brief video expressing the company and the artists’ feelings about one of the iconic moves made in the history of the entertainment industry - the East Asian takeover of the West.

Not takeover per se, but rather it is a move of HYBE acquiring 100% shares of Ithaca Holdings, “a talent-first entertainment and media company,” - the company that manages global stars such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, J. Balvin and Demi Lovato, among many others. The congratulatory video released first gives us a brief understanding of everything under HYBE and Ithaca Holdings and then moves on to CEO and Chairman of HYBE, Bang Si Hyuk expressing his views on welcoming Ithaca Holdings as a family member. What makes the video probably better is that artists from both the sides welcomed each other with heartfelt wishes and presented their views on this historic unity too.

As RM, the leader of BTS, said, “We’re so happy to see so many artists that we cherish and love become a part of this family. It feels like the world is getting more connected and even smaller.” Suga also chimed in, saying how they’re seeing things they could've never imagined, turn into reality. He added, “It makes me think there are no boundaries or limits to the work we’re doing.” The Colombian singer J Balvin said, “This is going to be another level! Such amazing vibes.”

After Demi Lovato's wish, SEVENTEEN also expressed their views and gratitude by saying, “It’s an honor to participate in such a historic moment.” Justin Bieber looked excited about this moment as he congratulated Chairman Bang Si Hyuk and Scooter Braun. He said, “The prospects of working together with these amazing teams and stepping further in the global music scene is very exciting.” He added, “I’m thrilled at the potential of what this alliance holds!”

