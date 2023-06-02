WATCH: BTS’ SUGA and Halsey are fiery duo in new teaser for collab track Lilith from Diablo IV

On January 1, Blizzard Entertainment made the announcement that BTS member SUGA and singer-songwriter Halsey took part in the music video for Diablo 4's theme song Lilith. A teaser video for the music video for Lilith was also released on the same day that Blizzard held a launch event for Diablo 4 in downtown Los Angeles (LA). SUGA and Halsey make a brief appearance at the beginning of the 20-second video that was released that day.

Lilith:

The official version of the music video is expected to be made available by Blizzard on June 5th. At the game awards ceremony known as The Game Awards, which took place in the United States in December of last year, Halsey performed her song Lilith on stage. Seeing the teaser, fans were extremely excited to see them together again! The dark themed MV teaser gives the viewers an inside view of how dangerous it’s going to be. SUGA and Halsey will be collaborating for the 3rd time, first being with the group Boy With Luv, then Halsey’s album, he had the song SUGA’s interlude which she performed at his concert in the USA and the fans loved their chemistry as artists!

SUGA’s activities:

SUGA had recently held the concerts in Jakarta, Indonesia. In this concert in Jakarta, SUGA began with the title track 'Haegeum' of his solo album 'D-DAY', and went on with the title melody 'Daechwita' and 'Agust D' of his past mixtape, and played out the Agust D set of three (three part series). SUGA, who held an exhibition that enveloped BTS' SUGA and his alternate personality Agust D, spoke with the crowd by radiating an alternate appeal, particularly with the acoustic plan of Trivia: Seesaw and Life Goes On's piano accompaniment. As SUGA finished his performance in Jakarta, he stated that it felt great to return after five years, that he had really missed ARMYs, and that he hoped that everyone would leave with only happy memories. He thanks fans for partaking in the performance. He guarantees that it isn't the end and he will perform in front of an audience from now into the indefinite future. He expressed gratitude to his fans and his love for them.

