WATCH: BTS’ SUGA and Halsey create a dark atmosphere with gritty OST Lilith for Diablo IV

On June 5, BTS’ SUGA and Halsey starred in the OST MV Lilith for upcoming game Diablo IV and they look amazing! Halsey portrayed the Blessed Mother Lilith, a pivotal character in Diablo 4, and led the audience into a sinister world in the music video. Halsey brought the heat on The Game Award in December 2022 with her song Lilith, which announced that Diablo IV, the fourth installment in the Diablo series, would be released on June 6, 2023. SUGA shows his gravelly rap that adds another layer to the amazing track. He raps entirely in English and harmonizes with Halsey.

Halsey and SUGA:

This is Halsey and SUGA's third collaboration. They collaborated for the first time in 2019 on the song Boy With Luv. Halsey worked on a second project for SUGA called SUGA's Interlude later that same year. Halsey appeared as a guest and sang SUGA's Interlude with SUGA during his concert in Los Angeles on May 14 as part of his tour. She recently shared a picture of herself and SUGA on her personal Instagram account. She stated that she sang SUGA's Interlude live for the first time as a guest with SUGA a few days ago. Although they have known each other for seven years and have performed together numerous times, this is their first performance as solo artists. This made her chuckle. Halsey also stated that she refers to SUGA as a "twin" for numerous reasons. They share the same interests, smile, and sometimes even hairstyle. Most importantly, they are connected creatively. Lastly, she praised SUGA, stating that she was surprised by the show's energy, versatility, and creativity despite knowing he was an authentic artist. SUGA made a sarcastic comment in response to the post, "Twins? I am one year older than you.”

SUGA’s activities:

During his first solo world tour in 2019, SUGA had the opportunity to visit Japan as part of the BTS world tour and successfully completed the Japan leg of the tour. On April 21st, SUGA released his solo album D-DAY, which was preceded by the mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020). The full story of SUGA and Agust D's seven-year musical journey was revealed.

ALSO READ: BTS, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, SHINee, MONSTA X’s I.M and more: June 2023 K-Pop comebacks and debut schedule

Advertisement