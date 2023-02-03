WATCH: BTS’ SUGA brings in SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi as next guest on Suchwita; Chaos unfolds

‘Suchwita’ has had a few people make their way to the show as guests form relationships with BTS member SUGA. Be it leader RM who talked about his official solo debut album ‘Indigo’ or Shin Dong Yup who imparted his decades-long wisdom from working in the entertainment industry or BIGBANG’s Taeyang who showed just how close the two superstar groups could be, ‘Suchwita’, has become a hub for fun chats with the BTS member.

The upcoming episode 4 of ‘Suchwita’ teased a fabulous performer’s presence. Fans could easily pinpoint it as SEVENTEEN’s Tiger aka Hoshi whose infectious energy seems to have engulfed SUGA. The teaser is a dream for stans of multiple K-pop acts (or multis as they are called in K-pop lingo) where the members of BTS and SEVENTEEN are sat across each other having a good time.

Hoshi hooks SUGA

It can be seen that the BTS member who has been in the industry for longer is much more light-lipped talking about the management bodies in his company, meanwhile, the SEVENTEEN member seems a little conscious of the cameras around him. They seem to be bonding well over their shared interests and experiences to the point that Hoshi asks if he can call SUGA ‘hyung’, a term used for older male brothers or friends by younger males. As the rapper easily agrees, he wonders if he has indeed been ‘hooked’ by the horangi who is known to make others feel comfortable around him. It really is a top-notch moment from the upcoming episode as the two hopefully build another long-running friendship in the K-pop universe.