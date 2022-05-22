WATCH: BTS’ SUGA displays the wide range of BTS’ music in latest ‘Proof on Inspiration’ clip

On May 21, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the latest ‘Proof of Inspiration’ clip featuring the amazing rapper SUGA! While Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin and RM talked about their perspective on their music, SUGA talked about the variety of music created by BTS using the two tracks- ‘TRIVIA: Seesaw’ & ‘CYPHER Pt 3.- Killer’.

He said that while ‘Seesaw’ was a relatively calmer track, ‘Cypher Pt 3’ is a powerful track, full of energy. He wonders when else can he create songs like these, with such contrasting style. He also thinks it's meaningful to come up with ideas to create tracks that expand his musical spectrum. He ended with a powerful line, “I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music, and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas is our Proof.”

The latest clip allowed us to understand the relationship between SUGA and his music in a deeper way. This clip displayed the true musical spectrum BTS’ discography lies in with their music always changing with the times, one of the many reasons why their popularity keeps growing.

In other news, BTS has been consistently listed on the 'Billboard Global 200' and 'Billboard Global (excluding the US)' charts, which rank by counting streaming and sales in more than 200 countries/regions around the world. On the latest 'Billboard Global 200' chart, 'Butter' took 75th, 'My Universe' 80th, 'Dynamite' 84th, and 'Billboard Global (excluding USA)' 'Butter' was ranked 57th, 'My Universe' was ranked 62nd, 'Dynamite' was ranked 67th, and 'Permission to Dance' was ranked 128th.

Meanwhile, BTS' SUGA and PSY's collaboration song 'That That', released last month, also showed off its popularity. 'That That' ranks 42nd on 'Billboard Global 200', 19th on 'Billboard Global (excluding US)' and 1st on 'World Digital Song Sales'.

