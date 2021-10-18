WATCH: BTS’ SUGA drops an enchanting remix for Coldplay’s collaborative single ‘My Universe’

On October 18, SUGA unveiled an amazing and entracing remix for the popular collaborative track ‘My Universe’ and it is definitely in our playlist! With Chris Martin’s echoing voice, electric keyboard instrumental and simple beats- it adds to the futuristic theme of the song. SUGA, being the talented producer that he is, has knocked it out of the park again. The track has more of a tropical house feel as well.

On September 30, Coldplay unveiled the MV for the charming and encouraging collaborative song ‘My Universe’ and we are definitely hooked! The transitions, outfits and story warmed our hearts and that’s what you get when two of the biggest bands in the world work together. The comforting lyrics and pictorial MV can become one’s source of happiness. The MV and the track encourages one to be true to themselves and their desires because nobody can destroy their ironclad will even if they tried. The resonance during the dance break makes one feel like they have joined the celebrations along with BTS and Coldplay.

BIGHIT MUSIC had also released a short documentary that followed Chris Martin and BTS as they recorded the song together. The chemistry and respect they shared for each other was loved by both the fandoms. Chris Martin went on and on about the respect he has for the group as they broke through every barrier and obstacle to gain the success that they deserve and BTS members were just completely star struck by him and couldn’t believe that Coldplay wanted to collaborate with them. The humble and talented artists made the viewers giggle at their funny interactions and fun recordings.

BTS will also be conducting their first offline concert in two years called ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ which will be taking place in LA from November 27-28 and December 1-2. All the ARMYs that paid for the ‘Map Of The Soul’ tickets in USA will also be receiving the presale codes directly in their email, as a apology for the official cancellation of the tour. BTS will also hold an online concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE' on October 24th.

