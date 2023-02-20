WATCH: BTS’ SUGA enjoys his time alone in the latest Photo-Folio Concept Film called Wholly or Whole Me

On February 19, BIGHIT MUSIC released the concept film (short ver.) of BTS’ SUGA’s Photo-Folio named Wholly or Whole Me where he is seen enjoying a serene time in the desert with his map, compass and other camping essentials. The burning embers give a soft glow to his face as he takes in nature!

BIGHIT MUSIC also released the first preview photos for the photobook and SUGA seems to have lost all worries in the fun of camping as he locates himself in the desert and has a great time by himself. The preview photos also show his setting as well as the feeling he is giving, almost like we are taking a look at his innermost desire of being left alone to rejuvenate before he returns to work!

On February 15th, SUGA released the news of the world tour and the concert schedule through the global fandom platform Weverse. According to this, SUGA’s world tour will start on April 26 and 27 at Belmont Park, followed by Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, Auckland, the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan. This is the first time Suga will hold a solo concert. The most recent BTS event was held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium in October of last year to host the 2030 Busan World Expo through offline performances and live streaming.

According to the latest chart (as of February 18) released by Billboard, an American music media, on the 14th (local time), the anthology album 'Proof' ranked 91st on the main album chart 'Billboard 200'. 'Proof', released in June of last year, entered the chart at number one immediately after its release, and has been on the chart for 35 consecutive weeks. In addition, BTS entered several charts. In 'World Digital Song Sales', 'Attack on Bullet' entered the chart for the first time and took first place, 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' ranked 10th, Jin's first solo single 'The Astronaut' ranked 11th, Jimin's song 'VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)' with Taeyang took 12th place.

