WATCH: BTS’ Suga reveals his journey of producing ‘Over the Horizon

BTS’ Suga once again rules over ARMYs hearts, but this isn’t about his rap style or how adorably sassy he is, but about the artist’s versatility! Suga worked together with Samsung as a producer to give a new direction to Samsung Galaxy’s ‘Over the Horizon’. On August 11, Samsung revealed the unique and intriguing MV for ‘Over the Horizon’ along with Suga’s take on producing the masterpiece.

Suga revealed how special and meaningful the process was as he has always been a fan of instrumental music and thus, wanted to try his hands on the angle.

Even though the rapper added his own interpretation to the melody, he wanted to keep it similar to the previous one since whoever listens to the song can tell it’s the Galaxy theme song by its melody.

He also revealed that the message behind the music is to be open to all opportunities and follow one’s dreams without worrying about what the future will unfold. Both BTS and Samsung have worked on promoting the inspirational message time and again.

Here’s what Suga has to say about ‘Over the Horizon’.

Suga has repeatedly proved his capabilities as a producer by making record-breaking high-end music. He has helped in the production of many of BTS’ songs like ‘Ddaeng’, ‘Respect’, ‘Interlude: Shadow’ and ‘Tomorrow’ to name a few and has also collaborated with multiple artists like Halsey for ‘SUGA’s Interlude’, Suran for ‘Wine’ and Heize for ‘We don’t talk together’.

According to Samsung’s representatives, Suga was the perfect person to recreate the track which has served as the default ringtone of all Samsung Galaxy devices for years.

