Watch: BTS’ SUGA stars in moving Haegeum Live Clip; Postpones release of dance practice video

BTS’ SUGA shared a live clip of his solo debut album’s title track ‘Haegeum’ as planned on April 23 at 0:00 am KST (April 22, 8:30 pm IST). A live band along with the actual Korean traditional music instrument Haegeum could be seen in the background as SUGA grabs the mic, taking over the centre stage.

BTS’ SUGA Haegeum live clip

While the setting appears dark with a large bonsai tree in the background, SUGA, the skilled rap team member from BTS drives the attention right from the get-go. More traditional Korean musical instruments can be spotted at the back, making the experience all the most interesting. As usual, SUGA gives it his all and rules the beat with a fantastic flow. His long hair loose in the air, the rapper makes the moment his own. As he sings of freedom and the shackles he has been under much like the rest of the people in the industry, the star critiques the system just as well as he runs it.

SUGA’s revised schedule after Moonbin’s passing

Following the sudden and tragic passing of ASTRO member Moonbin on April 19 the K-pop industry take to a period of mourning where multiple schedules have been postponed and/or cancelled. On April 22, it was announced that BTS member SUGA’s upcoming release of a dance practice video for the main track ‘Haegeum’ has been postponed to a later date.

Check out the full statement below.

“[Notice] Agust D's content postponement announcement

We would like to inform you that the content scheduled for Apr 22 will be postponed as per the following schedule. We ask for your generous understanding.

Main Track Dance Practice Video

4/22 22:00 (KST) to 4/24 0:00 (KST) which is from 4/22 9:00 (ET) to 4/23 11:00 (ET)”

This follows the previously postponed video call fansign event for SUGA’s solo debut which was initially scheduled to take place on April 21. The winner announcement which was planned for April 20 was also postponed. The new dates of the video call fansign event will be announced later once they are confirmed.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

