WATCH: BTS’ SUGA talks about the look and feel for his version of Photo-Folio called Wholly or Whole Me

On February 25, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the pre-production making film for BTS’ SUGA’s photo-folio called Wholly or Whole Me. His whole idea was to show some nature after taking photo-shoots in a studio for two years. The camping set-up with the bohemian style was SUGA’s true feelings coming to the surface. The little details were taken care of by the singer himself, showing how much he wanted his style to be communicated to the fans. SUGA’s Suchwita:

On February 23rd, on the YouTube channel 'Bangtan TV', 'Suchwita. A video titled 'Episode 5 SUGA with Tablo' was released. At the end of the video, a trailer featuring actor Lee Sung Min, who played the role of Chairman Jin Yang Chul in the JTBC drama 'Reborn Rich', was released as a guest. In the video, SUGA said, “I am very nervous, and even the production team are nervous.” Soon after, SUGA expressed his delight at Lee Sung Min's appearance, saying, "Does that make sense?" Lee Sung Min sensibly replied, “Welcome, this is my first time with BTS.” (Referencing BTS’ iconic intro in Dope). SUGA also expressed his fan spirit to Lee Sung Min, saying, "I missed you so much."