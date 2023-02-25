WATCH: BTS’ SUGA talks about the look and feel for his version of Photo-Folio called Wholly or Whole Me
BIGHIT MUSIC released the pre-production making film for BTS’ SUGA’s Photo-Folio.
On February 25, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the pre-production making film for BTS’ SUGA’s photo-folio called Wholly or Whole Me. His whole idea was to show some nature after taking photo-shoots in a studio for two years. The camping set-up with the bohemian style was SUGA’s true feelings coming to the surface. The little details were taken care of by the singer himself, showing how much he wanted his style to be communicated to the fans.
SUGA’s Suchwita:
On February 23rd, on the YouTube channel 'Bangtan TV', 'Suchwita. A video titled 'Episode 5 SUGA with Tablo' was released. At the end of the video, a trailer featuring actor Lee Sung Min, who played the role of Chairman Jin Yang Chul in the JTBC drama 'Reborn Rich', was released as a guest.
In the video, SUGA said, “I am very nervous, and even the production team are nervous.” Soon after, SUGA expressed his delight at Lee Sung Min's appearance, saying, "Does that make sense?" Lee Sung Min sensibly replied, “Welcome, this is my first time with BTS.” (Referencing BTS’ iconic intro in Dope). SUGA also expressed his fan spirit to Lee Sung Min, saying, "I missed you so much."
SUGA and Lee Sung Min:
In a slightly awkward atmosphere, SUGA said, “I am from Daegu. I came from a high school right behind the university that Lee Sung Min went to.” As the friendly atmosphere gradually matured, SUGA confided in his thoughts, "Actually, isn't it too hard to become successful in both music and acting?" Lee Sung Min, a senior in the entertainment industry, said, “I don’t know how long it will take a year, 10 years, or 20 years to achieve my dream. I was a child with no talent. There is nothing as enjoyable as acting,” he said, amplifying curiosity and anticipation for the main story.
SUGA’s tour as Agust D:
Previously, SUGA posted a poster of his world tour in major cities in the US, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Seoul and Japan on his official social media handles. On the poster showing SUGA staring straight ahead, SUGA and his other stage name, Agust D, were side by side, and the contrasting styling and colors expressed the two identities, creating a strong atmosphere. SUGA's unique atmosphere further raised expectations.
