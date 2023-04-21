WATCH: BTS’ SUGA transforms into a man of revenge in the adventurous and dark MV for Haegeum from D-DAY

On April 21, BIGHIT MUSIC released the MV for SUGA’s solo release Haegeum where SUGA plays two characters- a rich and poor person. The video shows how the more crass and unrefined version of him won over the refined version as the previous one is his true self. In a series of chases, the MV and song take us through a rollercoaster of emotions and is definitely an Agust D song!

Haegeum:

'解禁' (Haegeum), which means 'to unlock the forbidden thing', appears on SUGA’s face as he moves forward, and the teaser video ends with the lyrics ‘Another Haegeum’ flowing. The title song 'Haegeum' of 'D-DAY' is a song that utilizes the traditional instrument Haegeum sound. Suga also utilized the sound of Haegeum in the title song 'Daechwita' of his second mixtape 'D-2'. Meanwhile, the title song 'Haegeum' and music video of 'D-DAY', which decorates the end of the Agust D trilogy (trilogy series), and all recorded songs were released simultaneously worldwide at 1:00 pm (Korean time) on April 21st.

D-DAY:

The pre-released song 'People Pt.2' released by SUGA of the group BTS in collaboration with IU on the 7th topped the Billboard charts in the US. On the latest chart released on April 18th (local time), this song took first place in the categories of 'Digital Song Sales', 'World Digital Song Sales', and 'Rap Digital Song Sales'. It ranked 16th in ‘Global’ (excluding the US) and 24th in ‘Global 200’ respectively. Jimin stayed on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and album chart 'Billboard 200' for three weeks in a row. His first solo album title song 'Like Crazy', released on the 24th of last month, ranked 52nd on the 'Hot 100', down 7 steps from the previous week.

SUGA:

SUGA posted the concept photo 'Being' version of his solo album 'D-DAY', which he will release as Agust D, on his official SNS. The photo shows SUGA wearing a black suit. It is impressive to see SUGA exuding refined charisma with neat clothes and intense eyes. As the title suggests, the 'Being' version concept photo visually unravels the moment until the end of the Agust D trilogy (trilogy series) with 'D-DAY', focusing on 'existence'. SUGA raised the expectations of fans around the world for 'D-DAY' by successively releasing the album's track list and concept photos, including the previously released song 'People Pt.2 (feat. IU)'.

