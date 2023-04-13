WATCH: BTS’ SUGA unveils an intriguing Glitch Film ahead of D-DAY solo debut

Agust D is back in action and how! The BTS member will be embarking on a solo journey by officially releasing a solo album unlike his previous two releases which were mixtapes. The album ‘D-DAY’ will be released on April 21 with 10 tracks. The tracklist revealed some very amazing features on the album. Along with IU who he has previously collaborated with, SUGA locked in the second collaboration with ‘People Pt. 2’ which was released as a pre-release single. The Rose member Woosung and Japanese composer, as well as fellow BTS member J-Hope are the other features on ‘D-DAY’.

D-DAY Glitch Film

The Glitch Film shared on April 14 midnight KST starts with the ruffle of a calendar’s pages turning as a voice can be heard whispering, “Small flaws, glitches, my new afteriamge.” It settles on the date 17 and blows up into flames. Clips of emergency services play in the background. An eye comes into focus saying, “Breaking down the walls between what I want to say and what I cannot say. Not getting intimidated but rebelling and raising questions against what the world demands. The world’s fixed stereotype collides with my inner self and leaves trauma for a while. But this temporary glitch transforms into the driving force to create a new wavelength and becomes part of me.” More clips from SUGA’s past releases and abstract imagery play as it settles on the upcoming ‘D-DAY’.

About SUGA’s solo debut

Expected to bring a close to his ‘Agust D’ series which is also his other moniker, SUGA will be the fifth BTS member to go solo following J-Hope, Jin, RM, and Jimin. He has previously shown remarkable work as a songwriter as the same is expected for this release. SUGA will then embark on a world tour spanning across the USA and Asia, with more shows to be announced later on. He will be the first member from the group to go on a solo tour and has been successful in generating a large demand for the tickets. A documentary named ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ will drop on the same day as the album and is meant to capture the rapper’s journey over the creation of the record.

