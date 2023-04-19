Watch: BTS’ SUGA unveils intriguing music video teaser for title track Haegeum for D-DAY solo debut

BTS member SUGA is a man on a mission in the latest look at his music video for ‘Haegeum’. Set to be the title track on his official solo debut album ‘D-DAY’, SUGA appears to be ready to reveal another side of himself to the world. Previously, in two sets of concept photos, the star gave a look at the theme of his record, which appeared to be filled with a fiery release, neat appearance and determination. A police station background and a bathtub background were two that the fans majorly focused on, raising anticipation about what awaits them.

Haegeum music video teaser

In the teaser, SUGA appears with wet-looking long hair, dressed in a green jumper as he walks ahead with a team of men in a busy market-like setting. While the faces of his comrades are covered, SUGA marches while adjusting his sleeves and charm on his face. Soon he’s seen seated down, punching into the ground as the beat drops and the chaos begins around him. Towards the end of the teaser, as the screen goes black, we hear SUGA’s voice belt out, “Yet another haegeum”, probably referring to the movement he has undertaken in the video.

‘Haegeum’ carries two meanings, one being the Korean musical instrument that was last heard in SUGA’s superhit release ‘Daechwita’ and the other being the act of lifting a ban on something. The paradoxical connotations of the word place a focus on all the multiple possibilities that the track can bring.

SUGA’s debut album D-DAY

It is known that ‘D-DAY’ will feature collaborations with BTS member J-Hope, The Rose member Woosung who also happens to be of the same age as SUGA and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. The 10-track album is set to bring a close to SUGA’s Agust D series as saidd by the BTS member himself. A long time in the making, the star will them embark on a world tour taking all his solo releases so far around the USA and Asia, with more shows expected to be announced.

’D-DAY’ will be released on April 21 with a music video for ‘Haegeum’ and will be followed by the release of SUGA’s solo documentary ‘SUGA: Road To D-DAY’ where he will reveal the creative process of the album.

