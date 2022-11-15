Watch: BTS teases hilarious RUN BTS TV On-air show: V hosts, SUGA paints, Jungkook on drums and more

Run BTS has returned and is continuing to be just as fabulous and exciting. The variety program helmed by the BTS members has revealed the teaser for its upcoming special episode. It will see each of the seven members take on different roles as they turn on an exclusive broadcast of their skills.

RUN BTS TV On-air

The teaser presents the septet in a comfortable location as they do a live broadcast similar to a TV broadcast called the ‘RUN BTS TV On-air’. Here the show will be entirely made by the BTS members, that is the producers will be them, the audience as well and you guessed it right, the broadcasters will be BTS too. Member V takes on the job of being the broadcaster first and introduces himself in classic, what has come to be known as the ‘TATA mic face’ as Kim Taehyung. Member SUGA is next as he takes to some not-so-calm painting with innumerable strokes that will apparently melt the hearts of the fans.