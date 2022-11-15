Watch: BTS teases hilarious RUN BTS TV On-air show: V hosts, SUGA paints, Jungkook on drums and more
The BTS members engaged in some very fun activities as they began a new version of their popular variety program, Run BTS.
Run BTS has returned and is continuing to be just as fabulous and exciting. The variety program helmed by the BTS members has revealed the teaser for its upcoming special episode. It will see each of the seven members take on different roles as they turn on an exclusive broadcast of their skills.
RUN BTS TV On-air
The teaser presents the septet in a comfortable location as they do a live broadcast similar to a TV broadcast called the ‘RUN BTS TV On-air’. Here the show will be entirely made by the BTS members, that is the producers will be them, the audience as well and you guessed it right, the broadcasters will be BTS too. Member V takes on the job of being the broadcaster first and introduces himself in classic, what has come to be known as the ‘TATA mic face’ as Kim Taehyung. Member SUGA is next as he takes to some not-so-calm painting with innumerable strokes that will apparently melt the hearts of the fans.
Not far behind, member Jungkook takes to jamming on the drums, asking the members’ opinions about his skills. Jimin’s mysterious interest in his undisclosed hobby and RM’s creative commentary is followed by a surprised J-Hope who is seen with an unending bunch of toys to try out. Jin is the master of online games, getting hyped while playing. The chaos of Run BTS is on once again in the latest teaser.
Run BTS
The superhit variety show has been a signature of BTS for many years now and after taking a break in October 2021, it returned earlier this year announcing special episodes. Their first 2 editions saw the BTS members test out their friendship through telepathy and then engage in flying yoga for their last one.
Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode - 'RUN BTS TV' On-air will air next week on November 22.
