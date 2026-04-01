Watch: BTS tips hat to Park Chan Wook’s Oldboy in 2.0 music video from ARIRANG album

We’re sure BTS must be smirking in their rooms right about now! RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have re-created an iconic Korean film in the music video for their latest album ARIRANG. As the track 2.0 plays, the seven boys turn into the protagonists of the 2003 Korean film, Oldboy. Over the span of 3 minutes and 55 seconds, they sing, rap, dance, and basically wow anyone watching in a clear display of talent.

BTS’ 2.0 music video out, watch below

Right from the start, the BTS members come in with the same gait as Choi Min Sik’s Oh Dae Su in the film. They run into thugs, but instead of the hammer that acts as the weapon in the original, in 2.0, their music does the talking and the fighting for the group. Spitting bars and putting their best feet forward, the seven stars give an unexpectedly boisterous nod to the Park Chan Wook directorial.

With the end of the first verse, they move back into the elevator, change up their outfits into stylish modern ones, more like themselves in a way, and talk about ‘taking back what’s mine’ as their real 2.0 loads. From slick hair to slicker moves, BTS proves they’ve got it all down. A dance scene breaks with the shadows of the seven stars being projected on the roughed-up walls, providing a much denser outlook on the tribute to one of the most celebrated Korean films ever.

Check out the music video below:

With an upcoming world tour kickstarting from April 9 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, BTS is all set to take over the globe after landing successful debuts across worldwide music charts following the release of their 5th studio album, ARIRANG. With a hidden track being revealed in a couple of days, it seems that the best is yet to come.

ALSO READ: ARIRANG: BTS earns 7th no. 1 on Billboard 200 chart with over 500K in physical sales