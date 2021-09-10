WATCH: BTS uplift Seoul and Korea’s rich cultural roots in a new video

BTS revealed the perfect blend of culture and modernity in the recent promotional video ‘EoGiYoungCha’ in collaboration with Visit Korea. The members can be seen in semi-traditional clothing, paying special attention to all the vital intricate details of their Korean roots. Throughout the video, BTS and fellow actors can be seen at different locations in Seoul city, promoting the capital’s tourism.

The video starts with the meaning of the phrase ‘EoGiYoungCha’, that is, ‘an expression shouted out in unison to give each other strength'. All the people in the video, including the BTS members make sure to repeat it meaningfully.

BTS stands confidently in the interesting clothing, which is a mix of Korea’s traditional clothing (Hanbok) and modern fashion. The boys perform in front of the Gyeongbok Gung Palace, one of the most important historical tourist destinations in Seoul.

Throughout the majestically shot video, a number of tourist locations are promoted along with some of the most important cultural masterpieces of South Korea.

‘National Museum of Korea’, ‘Dongdaemun Plaza’ , ‘N Seoul Tower’ and ‘Itaewon’ are some places featured in the video.

The video also displays several artistic heritages of South Korea, some being as old as the history of the land of morning calm. These include culinary artistry, Taekwondo, fencing, fan dance and traditional instrumental music.

Here’s the ‘EoGiYoungCha’ video.

BTS has been the honorary tourism ambassador of the metropolitan city of ‘Seoul’, working with the ‘Seoul Tourism Organisation’ for five consecutive years now. Through the new campaign ‘2021 YOUR SEOUL GOES ON- EoGiYeongCha Seoul BTS', BTS succeeded in showing international fans the versatility of the famed city.

