WATCH: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung drives around with purpose in second music video teaser for Blue

On August 25, BIGHIT MUSIC released the second music video teaser for Blue, another b-side from BTS’ V’s debut solo album Layover. Dressed to the nines, he is seen in the dark video just driving through a tunnel. His expressions and hand gestures seem urgent as though he wants to drive faster to reach somewhere and that’s when we come across the beautiful song. The restrained beats and his free voice make for an amazing combination! The MV will be released on September 13.

BTS’ V’s Blue music video teaser

The first MV teaser had a similar feel as it showed him walking hastily towards a door in an apartment building. He rings the bell twice and urgently knocks at the door. It seems as though he is waiting for someone to open the door but the reason behind the urgency has not been explored. That music video teaser ends with his song being played as he keeps waiting outside. Fans, seeing that, feel as though it may be a lovers’ quarrel (judging by the song name and the video) or it may be him trying to get back to someone he loves. The song has an old-school R&B vibe with a modern vibe, according to BIGHIT MUSIC and BTS’ V and we are excited to see him bring yet another beautiful song out for us.

BTS’ V’s solo debut album Layover

V has been showcasing a varied kind of content, beginning with the release of the music video for the first pre-release song Love Me Again and Rainy Days, which was unveiled prior. On August 28th, at 1:00 PM KST (9:30 AM IST), he will officially release his self-made songs Scenery, Winter Bear, and Snow Flower, which were previously released as free gifts to fans on SoundCloud. Likewise, on August 29th and September 6th, the third and fourth concept photos of Layover will be shown as well. The first two sets seemed like a model living his daily life along with his dog Yeontan. His full album will be released on September 8 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

