WATCH: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung makes Running Man members laugh with hilarious antics in latest episode

Recently, tvN’s Running Man with BTS’ V as a new guest. Fans were excited since the announcement because it has been a long time since the Slow Dancing singer has never been a part of variety shows as a solo artist and he was on Running Man with his BTS members a while back. Looking like a rich guy, he entered the scene and with his first sentence itself, he got the Running Man members laughing out loud!

BTS’ V on Running Man:

In the beginning, he did say that he loves the show. Yoo Jae Suk also confirmed that he wanted to come for an episode for a long time and he was able to show his personality. He also revealed that he would only watch Running Man when he would eat food at home. When asked about which member he was excited to reunite with, he said HaHa, making the others feel jealousy. Later, he was also asked to rate all the members as people with similar side profiles as him. He chose Song Ji Hyo as that person, causing others to chime in and agree with him. He made Kim Jong Kook blush after he chose him as the second person as he has a similar nose. He went on to play games with them and his quick thinking got the fans laughing as he kept winning. They said that he has training from Run BTS as the 7 group members would work so hard to win gifts, even taking shorter paths just to earn some coupons. They were sure V would be great at winning against the legendary members of Running Man.

Running Man’s ratings:

The Running Man episode positioned first among variety shows in its time slot, recording the viewership ratings of 2.3 percent and the most noteworthy viewership during the episode reached 5.3 percent. In addition, the digital interview clips and teaser clips that were published on YouTube and other social media handles had impressive results, with close to 2 million views in just two days. There were many trending searches regarding Kim Taehyung, Running Man, V and others, showing his power as a singer.

