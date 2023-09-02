WATCH: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung’s side splitting take on his fictional cat in new video

On September 2, PIXID dropped a new video starring BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung where he had to cosplay as a cat owner to blend in with the other cat owners. Since he only has a dog named Yeontan, he wasn’t aware of the traits of cats so he tried his best to convince the rest of the group. His replies are one of the hilarious things to watch.

BTS’ V on Are you Team Dog or Team Cat? Can you find the impostor?:

His authentic self emerged as he valiantly defended himself, prompting the group to burst into laughter in unison. In a surprising turn of events, the imposter's true identity was eventually revealed, leaving the chat room members taken aback. The comment section echoed with approval for Kim Taehyung's witty responses, and many expressed their belief that he would make an excellent cat owner. Furthermore, his heartfelt empathy towards fellow cat owners who shared their emotional moments with their pets struck a chord. Taehyung's own experiences with Yeontan and the health challenges they faced together resonated deeply with him. This video not only offered a glimpse into the joys and tribulations of pet ownership but also fostered a sense of camaraderie among all pet enthusiasts.

BTS’ V’s recent activities:

Dingo released a new episode of 'Great Job Today 2023' with V on the YouTube channel of Dingo Story at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 31st. In this video, V met Hayoung, a student in the military department who fantasizes about turning into a female officer and takes the officer exam consistently. She is also V's most diehard fan. The two sat opposite one another at the table and had their first meal together. They went on an arcade date as they got to know one another better and lived it up together. In the car coming back after they spent an exceptional day together, V talked about his feelings, saying, "You laughed so much today that even my mood was quite improved." At last, V gave sweet advice to Hayoung, saying, "Thank you for liking me. Try not to be too tired, be happy, don't become ill, and always have a great day."

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PSY stir up a storm on internet with their epic selfie on Instagram