WATCH: BTS’ V, Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Joon and more star in the first teaser for Seojin’s

tvN's new entertainment program 'Seojin's’ (directed by Na PD and Jang Jang Jung) will be broadcast for the first time on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). 'Seojin’s’ is a new franchise restaurant following 'Youn's Kitchen'. It is a restaurant entertainment program newly prepared by Na PD, the 'midas touch of the entertainment world', and is attracting interest and expectations from prospective viewers.

Actors who had a relationship with Na PD in 'Youn's Kitchen' and 'Youn's Stay' joined in 'Seojin's', including Lee Seo Jin , Jung Yumi, Park Seo Joon , and Choi Woo Shik . Here, 'World Star' BTS’ V joined as the youngest employee to complete the 'Dream Team'. tvN drew attention by releasing the main poster and teaser for 'Seojin's’. In the published poster, a sign resembling Lee Seo Jin hangs at the entrance of the restaurant, and the 'Seojin's' family members are smiling brightly. From Lee Seojin, who is wearing sunglasses and showing off his bossy aura, to the charming employees with cool smiles and warm looks, a friendly atmosphere was created.

In the trailer video, the sales landscape of 'Seojin's', which is a prosperous city, is included. From the full hall with no space to step, the cheerful bell that continues to ring, and the voices of the employees shouting "Order!" While the owner Lee Seo Jin, veteran employees Jung Yumi and Park Seo Joon, and even newcomer V are in confusion, Choi Woo Shik's voice in bewilderment, saying, "The sign must have gone viral, why is this happening?" making people laugh. Best friends Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and V are seen jokingly bickering despite their busy schedules, drawing attention to the teamwork of the three friends.

Seojin’s

The members of 'Seojin's' returned to Korea after filming in Mexico at the end of last year. If the existing 'Youn's Kitchen' presented traditional Korean food such as bulgogi and bibimbap, 'Seojin's' will visit viewers with a lighter and more friendly menu. In particular, Lee Seojin, who has been promoted to president, is expected to jump into full-scale restaurant management as a New York University business administration graduate. Actress Youn Yuh Jung, who led 'Youn's Kitchen' as the main chef and president, failed to join due to the filming schedule for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ original series 'Pachinko'.

