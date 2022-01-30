WATCH: BTS' V delighted everyone by making a special appearance on the sets of 'Our Beloved Summer'

BTS' V proves yet again that he is the best friend one could have! Recently V shared a clip on his Instagram story showing love and support for one of his closest friends Choi Woo Shik on the sets of his drama 'Our Beloved Summer'!

Choi Woo Shik starred as Choi Woong, a talented illustrator in the hit SBS romantic comedy 'Our Beloved Summer,' opposite Kim Da Mi, which aired its series finale earlier this week. V generously helped out his friend by lending his beautiful vocals to the stunning OST track 'Christmas Tree', which went on to make history on the Billboard charts in the United States, as well as the Oricon and iTunes charts in Japan. It is also the longest-running solo song by a Korean male soloist on Spotify!

On January 29, V revealed that he had also shown his support for Choi Woo Shik in person, by making a delightful appearance on the sets of the much-loved drama. In a short video posted on his Instagram story, V adorably clapped the slate on the sets of the drama as Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi immersed themselves into the scene. Notably, the date on the film clip is V’s birthday, which is December 30, 2021, making the day all the more special.

You can check the clip below:

