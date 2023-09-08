WATCH: BTS' V mesmerizes fans with Slow Dancing MV visuals, drops solo debut album Layover

BTS' V finally dropped his highly awaited solo debut album Layover. The singer also released the captivating music video of the title track Slow Dancing on September 8, 1:00 PM (KST). Fans are already in love with the song as they go on streaming it on music platforms.

BTS' V drops music video of Slow Dancing

On September 8, the Love Me Again singer marked his highly anticipated solo debut with the album Layover. Slow Dancing music video which is the title tune of the R&B soul album. As the agency revealed that this would display his individual side and preference, it is quite visible as fans and listeners completely agree with this. The member is seen having the time of his life with his friends on the beach in the music video. The singer maintained his low tone vocals throughout the singer and jazzy music makes it even more perfect for a date night. Fans all over the internet can not stop talking about the visuals in the music video saying that his mesmerizing looks are the cherry on top.

Previously in the teaser, he stunned fans by going shirtless, and in the music video, his killer smile just added to it. Fans connected the elements from the rainy music video to this one as he got into some intriguing activities. Another unheard song For Us was also released on the album, This track got everyone emotional as the singer expressed the feeling of longing for someone so beautifully.

V's future plans

While the Rainy Days singer is in full swing to promote his album he will be appearing on multiple shows following his solo debut. He will be performing at the music show SBS Inkigayo on September 10. The variety show Running Man episode featuring V will also air on September 10. He will perform at the NPOP music show on September 9 and 13. SUGA's talk shows Suchwita featuring V will be out on the group's YouTube channel by September 11. Fans are excited to see him appear on so many shows and even more for the performances.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Layover: BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung displays different personalities in 3rd set of concept photos