WATCH: BTS’ V goes on a search in aesthetic MV for b-side Blue from solo debut album Layover

On September 12, BTS’ V released the MV for b-side Blue from Layover and fans love the simple yet addictive song that goes with the music video as well! This music video is getting a great reaction from fans as V released the MV. The music video for Blue begins with V driving with an anxious expression and follows him as he frantically looks for someone.

BTS’ V’s new MV Blue from Layover:

V walks hurriedly up and down the stairs and knocks on doors with a serious face and sad eyes. Specifically, the music video is completely in black and white, creating a more serious and sad MV. V passionately displays the charm of his baritone voice as he comfortably sings in his range about the various feelings a person in love goes through. Blue has the typical R&B sound which is deepened with bass and drum sounds as well as the special touch of the modern sound as well. V recently released his album Layover with all the songs in it and fans around the world love how it is exactly what Kim Taehyung’s inner sound is like. He has explained before that he loves jazz, R&B and blues, which he has incorporated in all his songs very well. He plans to upload MVs for all the b-sides except Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.). He has already dropped MVs for Love Me Again, Rainy Days and Slow Dancing and he has to still put up the MV for b-side For Us.

BTS’ V’s recent activities:

BTS’ V also appeared on IU’s Palette and fans were surprised how they were speaking in banmal (Korean for informal speech) since IU is older but they have been friends for a while as they talked about their love for music. Kim Taehyung talked about how he was feeling nervous to appear on the show and how he knew that J-Hope’s episode was a complete success. IU promised him one of the best episodes this season and the fans loved the interactions between two of the most successful artists in the industry!

